NYSC Reacts To Unwholesome, Sexy, Compromising Dance By Corpers (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUI4KnwP0W8

NYSC reacts to unwholesome dance by corps members.

UNWHOLESOME ACTION BY A GROUP OF CORPS MEMBERS

The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to a video currently trending on the social media showing Corps Members supposedly in NYSC Orientation camp in very compromising actions that pushed beyond the boundary of decency.

Management hereby restates that the Scheme is founded on discipline, patriotism and youth-reorientation and will never condone such irresponsible behaviour.

Investigation is currently ongoing, and anyone found culpable will be treated in accordance with the bye-laws of the Scheme.

Emeka Mgbemena

Deputy Director

Press and Public Relations



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=311161501108384&id=100066436096498

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...