https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1swadCPzuZQ

Nigerian musician Davido just hours before the start of his 02 arena concert has taken his crew members on a shopping spree.

Recall that his concert starts today.

The musician who’s currently in London after buying so many things showed off the longgggg list of bills he paid. It was really long.

We can only wish him the best and pray for fortune to smile on us.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...