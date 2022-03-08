Obasanjo Lands At Anambra International Airport Ahead Of Anyaoku Symposium (Pics)

Former President Obasanjo Lands At Anambra International Airport, Ahead Of Chief Emeka Anyaoku Institute Symposium Today

By Ejike Abana (ABS Government House Correspondent)

Former Nigeria’s President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has landed at Anambra International Airport, Umueri, ahead of the maiden Symposium of the Chief Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies and Diplomacy, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, scheduled to hold today, 8th March, 2022.

Former President Obasanjo who was recieved by Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, rated the airport high in terms of standard and class.

The event which has Chief Obasanjo as the Chairman, will take place at ASUU Secretariat Conference Hall, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Professor Charles Esimone was also present to recieve the former President.

