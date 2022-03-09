Obasanjo Speaks On Anambra Airport (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AngwQSEqXu0

Former president of Nigeria Obasanjo visit to Anambra state, he commended Gov Obiano for building international airport in Anambra State under 18months without borrowing the former president said he was surprised when they told him that he will landing in Anambra airport, he also commended the leadership example in Anambra State, the former president said Nigeria should learn from Anambra, that only in Anambra you will see the former governor, outgoing governor and governor elect seating together, the crowd was thrilled by his speech.

