‘Obiano Spent Anambra Money Judiciously Well’ – Victor Umeh

Former national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh on Saturday said former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano did wonderfully well with Anambra money.

Umeh said this while speaking on the arrest of Obiano by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), during the 80th birthday celebration of foremost Nigerian philosopher and president general of Alaigbo Development Foundation, Prof. Uzodimma Nwala in Enugu.

Umeh expressed confidence that Obiano would defend himself.

According to him, the former governor used Anambra money judiciously and committed same to verifiable projects.

He said: “It is not new in Nigeria. Most governors, when they leave office, EFCC will swarm on them. He must be given the right to be heard. We don’t know why they arrested him. But I’m sure when they listen to him, he will be able to defend himself.

“One thing I keep telling people is that former governor, Obiano did wonderfully well with Anambra money. He used our money well to the displeasure of those in the opposition. They don’t want to accept it.

“A governor who built an international airport, got it commissioned and working. Planes are coming in there and going and you are still looking for your money. He also built an international conference centre. All these projects he didn’t build them with sand. Apart from meeting the other obligations of running the government, meeting the needs of the people, paying workers salaries, he did so much for Anambra State. That is why we have to be calm to allow the EFCC to finish their job. But I’m confident that Obiano will defend himself”.



https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-obiano-spent-anambra-money-well-says-umeh/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...