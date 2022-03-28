Officer Wounded As IPOB Attacks Police Station In Imo State

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have attacked Otoko divisional police headquarters in Obowo LGA, Imo state.

TheCable understands that the gunmen invaded the police station around 3am on Monday.

Confirming the incident, Michael Abattam, the Imo police spokesperson, in a statement, said the gunmen are suspected members of IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The Imo police spokesperson said the police officers at the station prevented the gunmen from gaining access into their station, adding that the gunmen fled into the forest with bullet wounds.

Abattam said no life was lost during the attack but a police officer sustained bullet wounds.

“The police operatives of the division and some of the command’s tactical teams responded swiftly, engaging the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel preventing them from gaining entrance to the station and in the process forced the hoodlums into retreating and they escaped back into the forest with various degrees of bullet wounds,” he said.

“The police operatives gave them a hot chase and while combing the bush the following items were recovered on the spot: three(3) undetonated explosives, four(4) expended AK 47 RIFLES ammunition, five(5) live cartridges, thirty three(33) expended cartridges, two mask, one pump action gun and a motor saw machine.”

Maman Giwa, the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operation in Imo, who visited the station for an on-the-spot assessment, commended the police officers for resisting the gunmen.

Giwa asked residents of the state to support police with credible and timely information and to report any person seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community to the nearest police station for prompt action.

On March 19, gunmen set ablaze the Umuguma divisional police headquarters in Owerri west local LGA of the state.

Twenty-four hours later, the Imo police command said its operatives killed four gunmen suspected to be members of IPOB during a fresh attack at Omuma divisional police headquarters in the Oru east LGA.



https://www.thecable.ng/officer-wounded-as-ipob-attacks-police-station-in-imo/amp

