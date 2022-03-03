Ogun Contractor Kills Girlfriend, Commits Suicide, Drops Wife Suicide Note

Ogun Contractor Kills Girlfriend, Writes Wife, Commits Suicide

A contractor, Hakeem Oladimeji, has allegedly committed suicide after killing his yet-to-be-identified girlfriend in the Bariga area of Lagos State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that Oladimeji, who lived in Ogun State, was with his girlfriend in a rented apartment around Bariga when an argument ensued between them.

The argument was said to have degenerated into a fight and in the process, Oladimeji reached for a stick and hit her in the head.

It was learnt that the lady slump and died on the spot.

In a bid to escape being arrested, Oladimeji reportedly carried her lifeless body, dumped it inside his Toyota Sienna and drove to his residence in Ogun State.

Our correspondents gathered that he later drove to a location close to the NASFAT Islamic Centre along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Traders, customers and passersby in the area were said to have discovered the decomposing bodies of Oladimeji and his girlfriend inside the vehicle.

During a visit to the area on Wednesday, a mechanic, Sunday Aghali, said the stench from the vehicle made people discover the corpses, adding that the vehicle had been towed to the Ibafo Police Station.

Aghali said, “Although I was not around when the incident happened, when I returned, people in the area told me that two naked decomposing bodies were found in a Sienna vehicle parked opposite my shop. I was told that it was like they passed out while having sex in the vehicle.”

One of the security guards at the NASFAT Islamic Centre, who spoke on condition of anonymity, lamented the circumstances surrounding the death of the lovers.

While some people said Oladimeji and his girlfriend died while sexually pleasuring each other in the vehicle, other persons said a police investigation would reveal the true circumstances surrounding the victims’ death.

PUNCH Metro visited the Ibafo Police Station where the decomposing remains of the lovers were sighted in the vehicle parked on the premises of the station.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, however, revealed that Oladimeji was responsible for his girlfriend’s death.

He added that he confessed to the crime in a suicide note he sent to his wife.

The PPRO said, “The man’s name is Hakeem Oladimeji; he and his girlfriend were the ones found dead in a Sienna vehicle parked at the entrance of the NASFAT campground. Oladimeji lived in Ogun State, but rented an apartment for his girlfriend in Lagos State.

“A fight broke out between them without anyone knowing the cause of the fight and he hit her head with a stick and she slumped. Immediately, he deposited her corpse in his car, drove straight to his house, but those who saw him carrying the corpse into his car reported the case at the Ilaje Police Station at Bariga.

“When he got home, he dropped a suicide note for his wife, which stated that he had killed someone and he’s going to commit suicide and she shouldn’t bother looking for him.

“He drove his dead girlfriend straight to the Ibafo area of Ogun State, parked his car close to the entrance of the NASFAT Islamic Centre, brought out an insecticide, wound up the glasses, drank it and died.”

Punch

