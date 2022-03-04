Okorocha’s Bill For Free Compulsory Basic Education Has Been Passed

Senator. Okorocha’s Bill for Free Compulsory Basic Education in Nigeria makes new constitution.

A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to make free, compulsory and basic education a fundamental right of all citizens under Chapter IV of the Constitution; and related matters * (Sen. Okorocha’s bill)

Ayes 307

Nays 1

Passed

A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, to provide for the Office of Mayor for the Federal Capital Territory Administration Abuja; and for Related Matters, 2022

Ayes 245

Nays 53

Passed

A Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the FRN, 1999 to establish the National and State Councils of Traditional Rulers to advise the President and Governors on matters related to customs, security and public order; and for related matters.

Ayes 245

Nays 57

Passed

A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to correct the error in the definition of the boundary of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; and for related matters.

Ayes 289

Passed

A Bill For An Act to establish the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and of the State separate from the office of the Minister of Justice, or Commissioner for, Justice of the State in order to make the offices of the Attorneys-General independent and insulated from partisanship; and for related matters

Passed

A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to include former heads of the National Assembly in the Council of State; and for related matters.

Ayes 282

Nays 14

Passed

A Bill For an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the termination of tenure of certain elected officials on account of a change of political party; and for related matters.

Ayes 259

Nays 44

A Bill for An Act to establish the office of the Accountant-General of the Federal Government separate from the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation; and for related matters

Ayes 299

Nays 0

Passed

A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to expand immunity to the legislative and judicial arms of government; and for related matters

Ayes 185

Nays 111

Failed

A Bill For an Act to alter the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to move railways from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List; and for related matters.

Ayes have it.

A Bill For an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to remove transitional law-making powers from the Executive Arm of Government; and for related matters.

Passed.

A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to include Judges of the National Industrial Court in the composition of Election tribunals; and for related matters.

Ayes 261

Nays 41

A Bill For an Act to alter the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to move airports from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List; and for related matters.

Ayes 283

Nays 20

A Bill For an Act to alter the provision of the Constitution of the Fed Rep of Nigeria, 1999 to delete prisons in the Exclusive Legislative List and redesignate it as Correctional Services in the Concurrent Legislative List; and for related matters.

Ayes 280

Nays 12

Ayes have it

A Bill for An Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to permit public servants to engage in healthcare education, production and services beyond farming; and for related matters.

Ayes have it.

A Bill For an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, to allow Court or Tribunal proceedings to be conducted remotely, virtually, online or through any media platform or technological innovation; and for related matters.

Ayes 276

Nays 17

Ayes have it.

