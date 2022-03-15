Olamide Celebrates His 33rd Birthday Today

Olamide Turns 33 Today.

Olamide Gbenga Adedeji (born 15 March 1989), known professionally as Olamide (and also Olamide Baddo, BaddoSneh or simply Baddo) is a Nigerian rapper and singer.

He is one of the biggest and most influential artists in Africa. He records in Yoruba and English. In 2011, he released his debut studio album Rapsodi while signed to Coded Tunes. YBNL, his follow-up album, was released under his label imprint YBNL Nation. The album was supported by the singles “First of All”, “Voice of the Street”, “Stupid Love”, and “Ilefo Illuminati”.

On 7 November 2013, he released his third studio album Baddest Guy Ever Liveth. The album’s singles include “Durosoke” and “Yemi My Lover”. On 17 July 2013, Olamide became the first Nigerian to sign an endorsement deal with Cîroc.



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Olamide

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...