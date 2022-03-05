Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation (OOF) Celebrates Obasanjo As He Turns 85

Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation (OOF) celebrates former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo who turns 85 years on the 5th of March, 2022, IGBERETV reports.

A statement from OOF reads;

As we mark another year of grace upon our Founder, Chairman of the Board and Principal benefactor, we at Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation (OOF) celebrate an exceptional individual with uncommon, grace, favour and mercy of God upon him.

It is worthy to acknowledge the providential mandate that underpins His Excellency’s determination to serve all equitably without fear or favour. As a man of many parts and caps, we could have chosen to focus on numerous aspects of His Excellency’s accomplishments: militarily; cultural; international security; political mediation; statesmanship and diplomacy etc. These are all different facet of professional and traditional areas that our Chairman have made indelible marks on the global stage.

Over the last decade, we at the OOF have had the privilege of witnessing the philantrophic side of His Excellency, Olusegun Obasanjo that is rarely known by others but clearly reflected in his deeds within and through his charitable undertaken and that of service to humanity.

As grassroots man, OBJ, as our Chairman is affectionately referred to, is benevolent, kind, approachable and unassuming but firm in all his doings and dealings. A reflection of this is the fact that OOF’s interventions spread beyond his own community – throughout the country, Africa continent, and beyond. OOF’s contributions in the last decade of its existence reflects the immense commitments to greater goods of our Founder.

We joined the CEO, of OOF, Dr. Olalekan Makinde in wishing His Excellency Olusegun Obasanjo many Happy Returns and continued strength in his service to humanity.

