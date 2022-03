Actress Chioma Akpotha was thrown into a frenzy on her birthday when her best friend Omoni Oboli showed up and decided to spray her some cool cash.

Chioma kept saying, “Choke me with your money” when Omoni asked who else would she spend her money on if not her. The duo hugged and celebrated as the Omo Ghetto actress added another year.

Chioma and Omoni have acted several movies together mostly produced by Omoni Oboli and they are often joined by another duo of Uche Jombo and Ufuoma McDermott.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-s1en5FvIuQ

