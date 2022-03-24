Omotese Ebor Aka Tessy Arrested At Sandton Church Over N53m Online Romance Scam (Pix)

A person accused of swindling a woman out of R1.9 million in an online love scam was arrested during a Sunday church service in Sandton over the weekend.

The Hawks say that 40-year-old Omotese Ebor, also known as Tessy, is the second person to be arrested in connection with the alleged online love scam.

Earlier in the year, police arrested 31-year-old Fortune Nomfusi in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, on allegations of fraud.

She is currently out on R3 000 bail.

According to Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the complainant met a man on social media. He introduced himself as “Allen Gray” and claimed to be a Western Cape-based businessman.

When the police investigated, it led them to the two women.

A few days after connecting online, Ebor allegedly continuously borrowed money from the woman. Mulamu said he borrowed about R1.9 million, claiming his bank accounts were hacked.

“The money was reportedly transferred into different bank accounts, including R857 000, into Ebor’s business bank account. Guided by her suspicions, the complainant reported the matter to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Johannesburg for further probing.”

Mulamu said that, after investigations, Nomfusi was arrested.

Both she and Ebor are charged with fraud and money laundering.

Ebor appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday. She remains in custody.

Both accused will appear in the court on Friday.



