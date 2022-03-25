Omotola Marks 26th Wedding Anniversary, Husband’s Birthday, Daughter’s Graduation

TRIPPLE BLESSINGS: Actress Omotala celebrates her 26th wedding anniversary, husband’s birthday and daughter’s graduation

Yesterday 23th March, 2022 was a great day for Nollywood actress, Dr Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde who is popularly known as Omos3xy has celebrated her 26th wedding anniversary, her husband’s 54th birthday and her first daughter’s graduation.

The excited mother of four took to her Instagram page to post some pictures from the events.

Posting the pictures, she wrote;

“Yesterday 23rd of March 2022 was a very Special day for me. It was my Honeyboy ( hussy’s ) Birthday, My 26th

Marriage Anniversary! and because God promised me everything now will be triple triple…? He put my first Daughter’s graduation on Same day !

So this is how we spent our day . It was a birthday/Marriage anniversary/Graduation celebration! 😅

Thanks for all your posts , messages , well wishes … Really Appreciated.

Do you love this ? And want God to do this and much more for you? With No bad belle, just say Congratulations! 😂

I wish you triple triple blessings too . “

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cbf7VQTBSVT/

