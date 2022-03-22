Ondo Kidnapped Cocoa Trader ‘Kills’ His Abductors After They Fell Asleep

Trader reportedly ‘kills’ sleeping kidnappers

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

A cocoa merchant at Supare Akoko, Idowu Shaba, has reportedly killed two of his abductors after they fell asleep in their den.

Shaba made a miraculous escape last Thursday when his abductors slept off.

It was gathered Shaba was abducted on his way to Idoani for a church programme along with others in a forest between Afo and Idoani.

The abductors took him and a lady to their den inside the bush and tied their hands.

A ransom of N10 million was demanded from their families before they would be released.

A source said: “Shaba pretended to be in deep asleep and that must have made his abductors also fall asleep.

“Shaba seized the opportunity to carry their weapons and used their sharp cutlasses to kill two of them and wounded another who ran away

“He took the abductors Ak-47 rifle, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons in their possession and also rescued the other lady in their den.

“The rifles had police inscriptions.”

Ondo Police spokesman, DSP Fumilayo Odunlami, however, denied Shaba killed the kidnappers.

She said Shaba told police operatives during debriefing that he escaped when his abductors were sleeping.



https://thenationonlineng.net/trader-reportedly-kills-sleeping-kidnappers/

