Ondo Returns Schools To Missionaries After 46 Years

Ondo State government has returned some schools to their missionary proprietors.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu made the disclosure while receiving the newly inaugurated executives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ondo State chapter led by the State Chairman, Rev. Father Ansel Ologunwa.

He named the schools to include St Thomas Aquinas College, St. Louis Girls Grammar School, Akure and two primary schools.

The military administration of David Ikpeme seized missionary schools in September 1976.

The governor said his administration approved the return of some schools to the sole missionary ready to take them back.

In a landmark policy reversal, Akeredolu said, “We have promised that we will return schools to missionaries and we are keeping to our promise. It is only the Catholic Church that has shown interest.

“A group of people are opposed to it. Our position is that, if you are not interested in taking ownership of your school, don’t discourage others.”

“Catholic Church has requested for two secondary schools and two primary schools and I have approved it. They are sorting it out now and there is no problem. Aquinas College, St Louis, and two primary schools. Those are the ones which we have approved. We are not running away from it.”



https://dailytrust.com/ondo-returns-schools-to-missionaries-46-years-after

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...