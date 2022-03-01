Ondo Slay Queen Blackmails Her Sugar Daddy With His Sex Videos & Pictures

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3PRFcyeot0

Police Arrest Slayqueen For Blackmailing Her Sugar-Daddy In Ondo (Photos, Video)

Police have arrested and detained a young woman for allegedly blackmailing her sugar-daddy in Akure, Ondo State, IGBERETV reports.

According to the victim, the lady stole his phone password and stole sex photos and videos of himself and his wife, and use them to extort millions of money from him.

The victim’s chat shared online reads;

“Your friend Olamide Precious Ajayi stole my phone password. She went further to steal sex videos and pictures of myself and my wife. She used this as a tool to blackmail me and to obtain money from me in millions. She also sent those videos to several people over the internet on several occasions. She will face the full extent of the law.

Thanks to the Nigeria Police Force and DSS Abuja for tracking her phone number down with GPS technology she was picked up from her residence and is now behind bars. Life lesson for you all. Do not temper with other peoples private information there are consequences to every action. Cheers”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaiPll0rB3D/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...