One Killed As Gunmen Raze Local Council Headquarters In Anambra (Graphic Photos)

Unknown gunmen reportedly attacked and razed down headquarters of Nnewi South Local Government Area in Anambra State.

Salemgists gathered that a security guard was feared killed in the attack that happened in the early hours of Thursday, March 31.

The council headquarters is located at Ukpor community of the state, home town of the First Republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amaechi.

It was was gathered from a source identified as Ifeanyichukwu Ezefunamba that a security man was killed by the gunmen during the attack.

He said, “It is true. It happened this morning. One person was killed, a security man.”

The attack was also confirmed in a statement released by the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga.

He said the attack was a suspected case of arson, adding that the command had deployed police operatives to restore normalcy in the area.

He said, “Fire service has also been contacted. The area has been cordoned off.”



Watch graphic video here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cbw-S9LgEqi/?utm_medium=copy_link

Source: https://salemgists.com/one-klled-as-gunmen-raze-local-council-headquarters-in-anambra-video/

