One of four Ogun teenagers arrested for roasting girlfriend’s head released

An Ogun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abeokuta, on Monday, discharged one of the four teenagers accused of killing and burning the head of the girlfriend to one of them for money rituals.

The teenagers, Balogun Mustakeem, Majekodunmi Soliudeen, Abdulgafa Lukman and Wariz Oladeinde, were earlier arraigned and remanded in the Oba Correctional Centre in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state for the murder of one Sofiat Oke-Owo.

They were arrested on January 28, 2022 at Oke-Aregba, Kugba, Abeokuta, after allegedly killing and severing Oke-Owo’s head. The victim was said to be Majekodunmi’s girlfriend.

Chief Magistrate I. O. Abudu discharged 17-year-old Oladeinde on legal advice received from the state Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to the chief magistrate, no charge was recorded against Oladeinde in the legal advice.

Abudu said he based his judgment on the investigation by the police, which proved Oladeinde’s innocence.

The prosecution had alleged that the four teenagers conspired to kill Oke-Owo.

The magistrate had remanded the teenagers in the correctional centre since February 3, pending the legal advice from the DPP.

Further hearing of the charges against the three remaining teenagers was adjourned till April 22.



