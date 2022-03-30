Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, Denge. Josef-Ken Onoh, on Wednesday, purchased the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship nomination form, pledging loyalty to his boss, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Speaking shortly after procuring the nomination form, Onoh said that even though he has expressed interest to become Governor of the state after Governor Ugwuanyi, his boss decision on who succeeds him remains final and to which he will succumb to.

He said, “His (Governor Ugwuanyi) decision is ineliminable, final, and will be acceptable by me.”

Onoh had worked with Governor Ugwuanyi in the Governor’s first tenure as a Senior Special Assistant on Special Projects and was chairman joint task force Enugu capital territory development authority and Ministry of environment and from were he was subsequently made the Chairman of ECTDA in 2019.

He is believed to be one of the Governor’s aides who has been specially mentored with the capacity of succeeding Ugwuanyi, particularly as he hails from Enugu East Senatorial district, a zone that is conclusively believed will produce the next governor of Enugu State.

Son of the former Governor of Old Anambra state, Onoh was a member of the Enugu state House of Assembly between 2003 and 2007, where he was the Chairman of the House committee on Finance and Appropriation.

He is a foundation member of the PDP since 1998, when he contested for councilorship of new haven ward in Enugu North local government council and later contested for Enugu state house of Assembly in 2003, and Chairmanship of the Enugu north local government council but lost his cousin, Herbert Orji in 2007.

Onoh, as Chairman of ECTDA has been responsible for bringing to sanity the distorted Enugu Town planning regulation, a job that has earned him both accolades and dislike by a cross section of the city residents.

https://pressman.ng/2022/03/30/breaking-onoh-picks-enugu-governorship-form-pledges-loyalty-to-ugwuanyi/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...