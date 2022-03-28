Oraimo Unveils Pro Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Freepods Pro (Photos)

Oraimo, the leading smart accessories brand recently unveiled the latest edition of its FreePods series. The new device is a marvel of the oraimo engineering with Pro Hybrid active noise cancellation technology that can get rid of up to 35dB noise for a quiet listening experience. The high definition ANC makes which give users an intense experience.

The transparency lets in ambient sound while earbuds are in ears; allowing the users to stay aware of what is going on around them, or carry out a short conversation without removing earbuds.

Also compact with high efficiency 8mm drivers made with composite diaphragm provide pristine and beautiful signature sound that can only be heard in FreePods Pro.

The new product is said to be embellished with Havy Bass, which propels a tremendous sound quality; thereby providing soundgasm while listening to your favourite music. A magical sound that can only be heard in FreePods Pro. An in-ear Detection knows when you wear earbuds and automatically play music.

Some of the features of the new oraimo FreePods design includes; IPX5 rating protects against dust, sweat, water and grease on hand, Google Fast Pairing，Automatic Pop-up window, the pop-up window make it more convenient to connect your Google devices.

To enjoy the HavyBass Dual EQ, Press left earbud for 3 seconds to switch between signature sound; while for the HavyBass Gaming Mode, Press right earbud for 3 seconds for Bluetooth low latency to sync sound with action.

The latest edition of FreePods is also power efficient, you can enjoy hours of music before stopping and recharging using the epic oraimo sleek case.

