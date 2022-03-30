Orji Kalu Asks FG To Sack NFF Management Team

Following the loss of the Super Eagles of Nigeria to the Black Stars of Ghana in the second leg of World Cup qualifier game in Abuja on Tuesday, Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Kalu has has called on the federal government to immediately sack the management team of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

Ghana ended Nigeria’s dream of securing a slot at the Qatar World Cup 2022 by holding the Nigerian side, Eagles to a 1-1 draw at MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja on Tuesday.

Reacting to the loss, Sen. Kalu, former Governor of Abia State said it was a sad day for lovers of sports in the country.

In a Facebook post, he said Nigerians have been patient enough in the past five years with the poor performance of the Eagles, calling for a new management team that will bring the desired results.

He said, “What a sad night for all soccer lovers . It is high time the entire management of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) become overhauled . In the past five years , we have been patient with incompetence in what we should be the best.

“The reality is that football is same with science courses like Medicine and Engineering where you can’t cut corners , otherwise you produce quack and incompetent people.

“The Federal Government and Nigerians have supported the NFF beyond measures and since they can’t give us the needed results, they should be sacked for a better and more tactical management.”



