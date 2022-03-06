Orji Kalu Begs Aggrieved APC Members In Abia, Says APC Is The South East’s Future

As the leadership debacle in Abia APC continues, leader of the party in the state and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has appealed to aggrieved members of the party not to defect but remain committed to the growth of the party.

According to the Abia former Governor and Senator representing Abia North, the future of the South East region is in the ruling APC, insisting that the majority will have their way.

He was responding to alleged plans by key leaders of the APC in Abia to dump the party following the parallel leadership the party is experiencing.

The national leadership of the party allegedly handed the control of the Abia State chapter to Ikechi Emenike through the backdoor, a move that has not gone down well with a majority of the members.

Even though the Hon. Donatus Nwankpa-led faction insists that it is the authentic leadership of Abia APC, fears of uncertainty have beclouded the minds of key leaders in the party as the race for 2023 election draws nearer.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Sen. Kalu said the new electoral Act as Amended has made it impossible for one man to win election, urging members to remain faithful to the party.

He said, “In today’s politics of Nigeria , the future of the South East geopolitical zone is in the All Progressives Congress (APC ). This is why I have continued to encourage all members of the APC in Abia state to remain in the party and forget about jumping ship.

“The reality is that In every democratic setting, the majority will always have their way. In addition, the signing of the new electoral act by President Muhammadu Buhari has also assured Nigerians that one man can’t win elections.

"Those who believe in the party and Mr President are encouraged to remain faithful to the party and support the growth of the party across the board. I am pleading with my brothers and sisters who are passing through difficult moments to be patient. It may be rough today but not the same tomorrow".

