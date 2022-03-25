Oshiomhole, Emefiele’s 2023 Presidential Campaign Posters Surface In Abuja (Photos)

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, the campaign posters of a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, have surfaced in Abuja.

SaharaReporters gathered that the campaign posters which introduced Oshiomole as ‘the man’ for the 2023 presidency were sighted in Abuja on Friday.

It is not certain where the posters emanated from as Oshiomole had not publicly indicated an interest in contesting for the 2023 Presidential election.

In 2019, campaign posters of Oshiomhole, an ex-governor of Edo State, and Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, were sighted in Surulere, Lagos State for the 2023 elections.

Oshiomole, at the time, denied the presidential election posters showing him as a presidential aspirant, attributing it to the handiwork of mischief-makers.

Also on Friday, the campaign posters of the CBN governor, Emefiele, who has also not openly declared his intention to join the 2023 presidential race, have flooded Eagle Square in Abuja, the venue of the National Convention of the APC slated for Saturday, March 26.

SaharaReporters had exclusively learnt that a cabal led by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami was strongly behind the push for Emefiele to succeed Buhari, ahead of other strong contenders in the party.

A top source in the party had told SaharaReporters that the “APC is torn between (Yemi) Osinbajo, (Bola) Tinubu and Emefiele’s people, each pushing their own candidate and agenda.”

Recently, Emefiele’s supporters, mainly youths, spotted white T-Shirts with the inscription MEFFY 2023 at an occasion held in Lagos to draft him into the race.

Convener of the group, Wale Fapohunda, had told the gathering that since Emefiele’s appointment as CBN Governor, he had spent his energy building a resilient financial system that can serve the development needs of the economy, ignoring the glaring fact that Nigeria’s economy had dipped to its worst state ever during Emefiele’s tenure as CBN governor.

Although Osinbajo has also not openly declared his interest in the 2023 presidential race, different groups have been soliciting Nigerians’ support for the vice-president.

In January, a group called the Concerned Citizens of Nigeria launched an online petition, urging Nigerians to persuade him to contest the presidency in 2023.



https://saharareporters.com/2022/03/25/apc-national-convention-oshiomole-emefieles-2023-presidential-campaign-posters-surface

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...