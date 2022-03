Asisat Oshoala has renewed her contract with FC Barcelona Femeni. The new contract will see her stay at the Catalan club until 2024.

Barcelona initially signed Oshoala on a loan deal from Dalian in China on January 31st, 2019. She then signed a two year full transfer deal on May 31st, 2019.

Picture 3: Asisat Oshoala and Barcelona president, Juan Laporta.

