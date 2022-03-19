Osimhen Scores Two To Take Napoli To Joint-Top In Serie A

Victor Osimhen has continued where he left off with another brace against Udinese.

Osimhen who scored two against Hellas Verona on Sunday, had two quick fire goals in the second half at the Diego Maradona Stadium to cancel out Gerard Deulofeu’s 22nd minute superb low strike.

Victor Osimhen equalised with a header in the 52nd minute to cancel Gerard Deulofeu’s 22nd minute strike.

Osimhen got his second of the day through a Giovanni de Lorenzo assist in the 63rd minute

His 71st minute strike was cancelled for offside.

The Nigerian International has 11 goals in 20 Serie A games this season and joins George Opong Weah, Samuel Eto’o Fils and Mohammed Salah as only African players to score 10+ goals in back-to-back seasons in Serie A.

Napoli are now second, level on points with AC Milan, but have played a game more.

Osimhen will be unavailable for the next game after picking up his 5th yellow card in the 92nd minute for handball.

Victor Osimhen has scored the 700,000th and 700,001st goals in the history of Serie A.



Pulse Sports Nigeria

Watch Video HERE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...