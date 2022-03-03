Osinbajo, Governors, Obasa, Gani Adams, Others Eulogise Adeboye At 80

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) and his wife, Dolapo, governors, Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams and Christians yesterday poured encomiums on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as he celebrated his 80th birthday.

Osinbajo’s message was conveyed in a tribute he personally authored on behalf of his wife in Abuja.

“Very few leaders will ever have the geographical and spiritual reach of influence that Pastor Adeboye has.

“He is neither the Pope nor the leader of the free world, but he heads a denomination that, since his assumption of office as its General Overseer, has established churches in over 198 countries and territories of the world.

“He was, as early as 2008, listed by Newsweek as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

“Earlier in 1998, the Holy Ghost Congress of the RCCG in Lekki, Lagos, was reported to be one of the largest Christian gatherings ever, and every year, the RCCG Conventions and Congresses have live crowds breaking that record. Through the years, miracles of every kind have been commonplace in his ministry,” he said.

Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), and Yahaya Bello (Kogi) praised the cleric for using the gospel to impact the lives of millions of people across the world.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Sir, you have been a blessing, not just to the RCCG, but also to us in Lagos State. Your unceasing prayers for us and your wise counsel over the years have contributed in no small measure to the phenomenal progress our state has continued to witness. We will forever be grateful. We cannot also ever forget your commitment to the Lagos State Annual Thanksgiving Service since the Year 2000.”

In his message, Abiodun said: “Clearly, you are a living testimony of the awesomeness of God and our dear nation and State have benefitted immensely from your wealth of experience and selfless services in both your spiritual and secular lives and living.”

Akeredolu, in a statement in Akure, the state capital, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Richard Olatunde, said: “You have continued to influence many lives positively, projecting the Christian values with dedication for the development of the country at large.

“Your ministry has attracted many souls to God, decimating the kingdom of darkness amid the cloud of a dwindling value.”

Bello, in a statement in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, said: “I am always wowed by the simplicity and sense of humility of this man of influence, his good works are testimonies of his divine calling, impacting greatly on humanity, education, health and infrastructural development.

“It is no doubt that Pastor Adeboye is a blessing to Nigeria and the entire globe.”

Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa said: “Many people will hardly believe that you are already 80 because your physical strength still remains intact. I have never seen you read the Bible or any other material with difficulty. Indeed, your gait confirms your strength.

“This has proved the word of God that He will bless those He will bless.”

Gani Adams wrote: “Your years of service to the Lord and the attendant grace remain an inspiration to others that look up to you as a role model.

“Reaching four scores in life is a testimony of God’s grace and abundant blessings. It can only be God.”



https://thenationonlineng.net/osinbajo-governors-obasa-gani-adams-others-eulogise-adeboye-at-80/

