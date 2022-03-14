Osondu Igwilo: EFCC Arrests Fraudster On FBI Watchlist Over $100m Fraud (Pix)

https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/wcc/osondu-victor-igwilo

EFCC Arrests Suspected International “Catcher” On FBI List, Osondu Igwilo, Three Others for $100m Fraud

It was the end of road, on Thursday, March 11, 2022 for one Osondu Victor Igwilo, who had been on the watch list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, since 2018, when operatives of the EFCC, Lagos Command, swooped on him.

Fifty-two year-old Igwilo, who is the alleged leader of a criminal network of “ catchers’’ was arrested alongside Okafor Nnamdi Chris, Nwodu Uchenna Emmaunel and John Anazo Achukwu at a studio in the Sangotedo area of Lagos for an alleged fraud, money laundering and identity theft to the tune of about $100m.

Before their arrest, Igwilo and his accomplices had allegedly been involved in an advance-fee scheme that involved false promises of investment funding by individuals who impersonated some United States of America, USA, bank officials in person and via the internet.



