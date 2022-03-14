Osondu Victor Igwilo: US Reacts To Arrest Of Fraudster On FBI Wanted List

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The United States Government through its mission in Nigeria has reacted to the arrest of a notorious fraudster, Osondu Victor Igwilo by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Igwilo was arrested by Operatives of the Anti-graft Commission on Thursday, March 11 after 4 years of being on the run. He was declared wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, over fraud related crimes in 2018.

A statement signed by the Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, sent to POLITICS NIGERIA on Monday read in part;

:”Fifty-two year-old Igwilo, who is the alleged leader of a criminal network of “catchers’’ was arrested alongside Okafor Nnamdi Chris, Nwodu Uchenna Emmaunel and John Anazo Achukwu at a studio in the Sangotedo area of Lagos for an alleged fraud, money laundering and identity theft to the tune of about $100m.”

“Investigations revealed that those who fell victims of the suspects’ criminal activities were asked to make certain payments before they could receive their funding. It was also revealed that proceeds of the scheme were allegedly laundered through U.S. bank accounts and diverted back to the alleged perpetrators in Nigeria.”

Reacting to the development, the US mission in Nigeria, in a statement on Monday evening hailed the commission for its efforts.

“With Justice as our mutual priority, we congratulate the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for partnering with the FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation and arresting long-time wanted suspect, Osondu Victor Igwilo, for fraud conspiracy, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.”



