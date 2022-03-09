Osun 2022: Dotun Babayemi Wins PDP Parallel Primary Election

Dotun Babayemi has won the parallel governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state.

The Olagunsoye Oyinlola-backed faction held its primary on Tuesday at the WIDCOF event centre in Osogbo.

Adelani Ajanaku, the returning officer of the exercise who announced the results, said although the party already agreed to field Dotun Babayemi as a consensus candidate, some of the delegates still voted for other aspirants who had earlier stepped down.

According to him, the number of accredited voters was 1,907; void votes were 27, and total valid votes were 1,880.

Ajanaku announced that Babayemi got 1,781 votes; Sanya Omirin got 16; Akin Ogunbiyi, 23; Fatai Akinbade, 28, and Dele Adeleke, 32 votes.

While giving his acceptance speech, Babayemi said he’s set to win the governorship election and “take Osun back to a better shape”, adding that Osun last witnessed good governance when Oyinlola was in charge.

“I hereby accept this nomination to run on the platform of the PDP as the governorship candidate,” he said.

“What happened here today was done in line with the law. We at PDP are law abiding. I call on all of you to come together and support this movement.”

Meanwhile, the result of the primary of the faction recognised by the PDP national working committee (NWC) is still being expected as counting and sorting of votes are ongoing at the township stadium.

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-dotun-babayemi-wins-governorship-primary-of-osun-pdp-faction/amp

