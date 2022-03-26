Osun 2022: INEC Releases Final List Of Gubernatorial Candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates eligible to participate in the July 16 gubernatorial election in Osun State.
It was earlier reported that three political parties, AA, APGA and ADC were stepped down by INEC for not meeting the guidelines.
The candidates by political parties for the July 16, Osun gubernatorial election are:
National Rescue Mission (NRM) – Abede Adetona Samuel
Social Democratic Party (SDP) – Omigbodun Oyegoke
Labor Party (LP) – Oyelekan Akingbade
Action Peoples Party (APP) – Adebayo Adeolu Elisha
Allied Peoples Movement (APM)– Awoyemi Oluwatayo
African Action Congress (AAC)– Awojide Peter Segun
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke
All Progressives Congress (APC)– Adegboyega Oyetola
Accord – Akande Victor Babalola
Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) – Adesuyi John Olufemi
Action Democratic Party (ADP) – Kehinde Munirudeen Atanda
Young Progressive Party (YPP) – Ademola Bayonle Adeseye
Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) – Ayowole Olubusuyi Adedeji
New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) – Saliu Rasak Oyelami
Boot Party (BP) – Adeleke Adesoji Masilo Aderemi
Source: DailyPost
