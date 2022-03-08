Osun PDP Holds Parallel Governorship Primaries (Pictures)

The Osun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is today conducting the party’s primary.

AMILOADED gathered that the Sunday Bisi-led faction whose aspirant is Senator Ademola Adeleke is getting ready to start voting at Osogbo city stadium while those who belong to Dotun Babayemi’s camp are already preparing to start theirs at the WOCDIF Centre, Ring Road in Osogbo, the state capital.

Leaders of the party who are on ground at the WOCDIF Centre include the former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Deputy Governor, Erelu Olusola Obada, Chiefs Shuaib Oyedokun, Olu Alabi, Tajudeen Oladipo, among others.

Those present at the Osogbo City Stadium venue of the Sunday Bisi-led faction include Chief Ajeigbe, Prof. Wale Oladipo, Bunmi Jenyo, Clement Akanni, Alhaji Gani Olaoluwa, Diran Odeyemi, amongst others.

Source: https://amiloadednews.com/2022/03/breaking-osun-pdp-holds-parallel-governorship-primaries-photos.html

