‘Out Of Rage, I Hit My Mum Yesterday!’

Actually typing this with a heavy heart and so much disgust for what I’ve done.. wish I had handled the situation better.

My father is the best man I could ever wish for and if I had another chance to pick a dad again in my next life, I’ll pick a richer version of him but my mom?? Sigh!

However growing up with them was so stressful in every way u can think of.. my dad was the meek type, soft spoken and slow to react but my mom would always complain about everything, she fights everything and everyone.. never afraid of any form of confrontation, she would complain about my hairstyle, she would check if I sagged my trousers.. she monitored me extremely and always nagged about it.. I’m this typa guy who is well cultured, I wouldn’t say I got that from home training tho cos I do not drink, smoke nor womanize… And I think it’s d joy of every parent to have child like me, I basically had no friends visiting me then and even up till now. I’ve got trust issues that’s why I don’t keep friends.. my mom made my youthful days hell for me, I didn’t really enjoy it.. times I spent with her were miserable as she would shout everyday, quarrel even over phone conversations that you would think the person she’s fighting with was right in front of her.. and some times I even pity my dad whenever she starts with him. I developed some sorta hatred for her

Lately I’ve been spending more time with them cos of our last born just so I could keep an eye on him and we stayed close too.. and the way she treats him makes me wonder if she was the one gave birth to him, if I was away when she was pregnant for him and delivered.. I would have argued that she was his mother. There were times that I had to pass the night there and her voice or rants would be what will wake me up very early in the morning just as it used to be when I used to be there…

I used to think that as people grow old, they become calmer but that isn’t the case with my mom, she’s more violent… She lost her twin sis last year March and I sincerely hoped that would change atleast but iro nio… Her other sisters aren’t even speaking to her at the moment. My dad was a musician.. old age won’t allow him continue doing music, coincidentally I picked up that barton.. been doing the same music(live musician) all my life but my mom has always been against it.. she was never happy whenever I carry my dad’s guitar to rehearse or whenever I bring a piano home.. it was always war…

Been there since last weekend cos of the poor electricity in my area.. we have had power for about 7 days now.. Had gone for a studio session, only to return in d evening and I was greeted with shouting over a very trivial issue, I was so angry that I responded to every of her verbal insults.. and then she hit me and I reciprocated which I felt so bad about almost immediately.. she dragged me by my clothes shouting that I must kill her again, by that time.. my anger had subdued and all I had on my mind was to leave the house immediately. She threatened to arrest me.. She tore my shirt and I managed to pull away from her.. and left without picking my stuffs. All my life, I have never raised up my hands to hit a woman talkless of my mom.. I don’t even beat kids when they do wrong, I hate to see tears..

I know it’s a disgraceful thing to do. I’ve got no excuse for what I’ve done whatsoever. I even avoid confrontations with my own gender sef cos I know what I’m capable of. I’m always quick to say the word sorry just to avoid prolonged issues. I had been offline since it happened, just came here to drop this and I know how much insults I’m gonna get here anyway but we learn everyday and will surely pick the ones that will make me a better person.. no one’s perfect

Pls ignore my typo errors abeg

