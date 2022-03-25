The crisis rocking the Oyo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday took another dimension, DAILY POST gathered.

The party is currently having two chairmen.

Our correspondent recalls that the party had last year October elected a former Commissioner in the state, Mr. Ajiboye Omodewu as Chairman.

Omodewu emerged as Chairman of the party at the state congress held on Saturday, October 30th 2021.

DAILY POST, however, gathered that some leaders of the party had inaugurated another chairman, Abu Gbadamosi.

Gbadamosi was sworn in at an event held on Friday.

The event took place in the early hours of Friday at Trans Amusement Park in Ibadan.

Some of the leaders of the party who asked not to be named confirmed the development to DAILY POST on Friday.

One of them said, “Don’t quote me. It is not far from the truth. They are doing it to let the national party know that Oyo APC is not settled yet.

“As you said, don’t quote me. I think it is not impossible. It is not peculiar to Oyo state. That is the fact”.

DAILY POST gathered that the inauguration of the factional chairman is coming a few hours to the national convention of the party.

The APC national convention has been slated to hold tomorrow in Abuja.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/25/national-convention-oyo-apc-breaks-into-two-inaugurates-factional-chairman/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1648202808

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...