PAGEANT ELECTION: King Fajag Hosts Friends, Officially Declares For ABPFEON President

The President/Founder FDN projects, Organiser of Face of Democracy Nigeria, King Fajag at the weekend played host to friends and associates where he also officially declared his intention to seek election into the office of the President of Association of Beauty Pageant and Fashion Exhibition Organisers of Nigeria, ABPFEON

The friends were thrilled with superb treatment at the Pensylvennia hotel, 42 IBM Aruna Street Utako Abuja where unveiled his manifesto.

King Fajag who appears not to have any opposition for office of the President of the association assured his supporters that if elected, he would deploy his years of experience in the industry to effectively manage the association which according to him has multi billion Naira tourism value.

He therefore urged members of the association to massively give him their votes, assuring that he will not disappoint them.

This is the first time in the past seven years the association will be holding an election, a situation that has left Hon. Ejiro Okpihwo, the CEO Dolce Entertainment holding sway as the association president.

Among other achievements, under the leadership of Hon. Ejiro, the association has reached a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with National Lottery Commission with regards to setting star prizes and other prizes being designed for winners after each beauty pageant show.

