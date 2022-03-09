PAN Introduces Chery Tiggo8 At Kaduna Trade Fair

Chery Tiggo8 won the “Quality Product Award” at the just concluded 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair.

The award was presented by Dr. Haliru Musa Soba, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Technology, Kaduna State at the closing ceremony witnessed by dignitaries from both the public and private sectors of the country.

Responding to pressmen after the event, The Managing Director, PAN Nigeria, assemblers of Chery vehicles in Nigeria Ms Taiwo Oluleye congratulated members of the Kaduna Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (KADCCIMA) for their consistency and tenacity in organizing the Trade Fair event every year. She went on to proclaim that the Trade Fair was a successful event despite the challenges of the operating environment, which was rather reassuring to all exhibitors at the Fair.

In commenting on the Tiggo8 award, Ms. Oluleye iterated that, “In the last 50 Years, PAN has continued to produce durable and quality vehicles with our customers in mind and the award-winning Tiggo8 is an attestation to our commitment to excellence.”

Earlier, at the opening ceremony, the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Otumba Adeniyi Adebayo had commended PAN Nigeria for the introduction of Tiggo8, for its distinct features and robust style, anticipating the model will serve the needs of the targeted segment.

As PAN’s flagship, the Chery Tiggo8 is a seven-seat SUV produced at PAN’s Kaduna plant. The Tiggo 8 is packed with luxury and safety features adopting the most modern technology.

Chery motors have gradually conquered demanding consumers across international markets with its outstanding technologies and reliable quality. These are the unique values PAN hopes to extend to Nigeria’s automobile consumers.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/pan-ignites-kaduna-trade-fair-with-chery-tiggo8/

