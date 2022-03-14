Panic As Abba Kyari’s Wife Slumps In Court

ABUJA–A lady, identified as wife of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, on Monday, fainted at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

She slumped on the ground shortly after trial Justice Emeka Nwite deferred ruling on applications that DCP Kyari and six other persons facing drug trafficking charge with him, filed to be released on bail pending the determination of the case against them.

The middle aged woman, who wore a black Hijab, fell on the floor while armed operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, were leading Kyari and the others away from the court premises.

Though she appeared lifeless on the floor, she was quickly carried up and rushed inside one of the offices on the third floor of the court by some officials of the NDLEA and lawyers.

As at the time of filing this report, 11.07am, efforts were on to secure an inhaler for her, even as one of the women that accompanied her to the court, hinted that she was asthmatic.

The NDLEA had on Monday, urged the court to deny Kyari and all the other Defendants bail.

It told the court that Kyari, who hitherto headed the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, would excape from the country and make himself unavailable for trial, should he be released from custody.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/breaking-panic-as-abba-kyaris-wife-slumps-in-court/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...