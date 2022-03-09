Panic As NURTW Official Kills Bus Driver In Imo, Park Shops Razed

From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Palpable fear has gripped residents of Arugo in Owerri west Local Government Area of Imo State and environs as an official of the National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW) who was said to be on an illegal duty killed a commercial bus driver, Uzoma Onyeagucha from Umunkweye, Irete also in Owerri west On Tuesday morning.

An eye witness who narrated the incident to Daily Sun said the NURTW official in company of some of his members had forcefully aproached the victim where he parked at Asumpta Control Post bus stop to discharge his passengers and demanded why he had to park there, claiming his parking was against the unions recommended place for parking.

The bus driver,45 year old,a father of 7 children according to the source hurriedly drove his vehicle away from there when they started beating him,but he could not run too far as he was later caught up with by the officials numbering over 20 at Arugo park and one of them was said to have kicked him so hard that he fell to the ground,hitting his head on the tarred road. He died at the hospital before he could be revived,the source said.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/panic-as-nurtw-official-kill-bus-driverpark-shops-razed/

