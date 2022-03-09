Parenting In The UK As A Nigerian Migrant

Hello Everyone.

This is a space to talk about parenting, navigating cultural differences, knowing your rights and other general issues related to being a parent in the UK as a Nigerian Immigrant.

For general immigration information and tips on living in the UK, visit the thread below:

https://www.nairaland.com/6719932/living-uk-life-immigrant-part-2

For questions on studying in the UK, please refer to the student thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6712649/uk-student-visa-tier-4#105017249.

Here’s to raising strong families.

