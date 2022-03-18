Passengers Flee From Bus As Nigerian Lady Believed To Be Asthmatic Dies (Photo)

Passengers Flee From Bus as Nigerian Woman Believed To Be Asthmatic Dies During Journey (Video)

A Nigerian woman, simply identified as Happiness, died in a bus during a journey back to the country.

The Woman, Said to be from Enugu State, was on her way back to Nigeria when the tragic incident occurred, a fellow passenger said while reading from the identification found on her body.

The passenger said Happiness way on the way from “Katiya” to Nigeria.

The Katiya mentioned in the video is suspected to be in Guinea, West Africa.

An inhaler can be seen on the seat beside the deceased, indicating that she might have been asthmatic.

‘Happiness’ Sudden Death caused all passengers to flee from the bus.

The only passenger who stayed back called on viewers to help notify Happiness’ family in Nigeria so they can retrieve her body.

See Photo And Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbPYA-8NNm4/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f7af550d-2a04-42a6-90e1-d6032c9230d9&ig_mid=E2D64BD6-6DB9-4EF2-9652-80DAC123DDFB

