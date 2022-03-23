Pastor Promises To Release Power Into Yahoo Boy Through Sex, Sodomises 3 Brothers

Operatives attached to Ajeromi Division, Lagos State Police Command is currently investigating Elijah Emenendu for allegedly sodomising three siblings who are members of his Church.

Emenendu, a Pastor at the Chapel of Revelation Ministry located at Ajeromi area of Ajegunle raped the victims severally.

It was learned that Emenendu lured and started having anal sex with the eldest sibling after prophesying that God wants him to stop Yahoo Yahoo.

The pastor allegedly taught him how to masturbate, telling the victim that he wants him to experience the power of God and he will release power into him through anal sex.

Vanguard gathered that the eldest sibling agreed and was bleeding after the act in severe pain.

Emenendu had sex with him four times a week, twice a day, inserted a mop stick into his anus, used a syringe needle to prick his scrotum and navel. He began living with him last year and endured sex episodes with him.

It was gathered that from the eldest victim, Emenendu moved to the immediate younger brother and taught him masturbation after telling him, something is faulty with the quality of his semen and penis. He sexually assaulted him, made him conduct MouthAction and lick his anus.

Emenendu moved to the little brother and had sex with him too. And then made them have sex with each other in his hotel room after church service.

However, trouble started when one of the siblings summoned courage and revealed what was happening.

The case which was initially reported to Ajeromi Police Station has been transferred to Area B Command Apapa for further investigation.

When contacted the Spokesperson Lagos State Police Command SP Benjamin Hundeyin said he would get back, however as at press time, he was yet to.



Vanguard

