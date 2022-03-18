“PDP And The Road To Perdition” By Dr Doyin Okupe

PDP AND THE ROAD TO PERDITION.

Perfidy is the word. Dishonesty, injustice and insensitivity are the hallmarks of the current attitude of the PDP towards its own established policy of fairness and its celebrated mantra for equity and justice in the sharing of political offices through ZONING between the North and the south of the country.

This zoning policy had guaranteed stability and entrenched sense of belonging and equity within our polity. The efficacy of the zoning principle is so self evident that even rival political parties have adopted it as a political tool to ensure fairness and justice among their own membership.

For the avoidance of doubt, if muslim/Muslim or christian/ Christian Presidential tickets will not work in Nigeria, so will a northern President from any party, following an uninterrupted 8year rule by the current Predident, not work in 2023

But if the PDP, based on any presumptive consideration, choose the perilous and clearly unjust and inequitable path of throwing the Presidential ticket at its primaries open to all zones, then the PDP will finally through an unforced error have activated a self destruct political app and would have commenced an irreversible journey to Perdition.



Dr Doyin Okupe is a two-time former presidential spokesman and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

