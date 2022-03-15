PDP Governors, Party Leadership Wade Into Wike, Obaseki Rift

By Temidayo Akinsuyi

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), led by Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State is already making frantic efforts to settle the rift between Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his counterpart in Rivers, Nyesom Wike.

Daily Independent also gathered from reliable sources that the national leadership of the party has already by calling the two governors to sheathe their swords. begun fence-mending moves

Wike had tongue-lashed Obaseki’s deputy, Phillip Shaibu, for threatening to leave the PDP if his supporters and that of his principal, who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) prior to the Edo governorship election in September 2020 continue to be treated as outcasts.

“We felt we are not accepted in PDP and that is the reason we are actually thinking that it is time to just draw the curtains and leave”, Shaibu had said.

However, Wike who accused the Edo deputy governor of threatening the PDP that brought him to power also said he has written to the leadership of the party at the national level to discipline the deputy governor for the comment.

“Threatening the party, that there are alternatives to PDP. This is the same people that were kneeling down to beg for us to give them the umbrella, today you have the effrontery to threaten the PDP. Such a shame. These are the same people when they were denied tickets under APC, they were running helter-skelter begging everybody to give them an umbrella and we gave them an umbrella”.

Obaseki, however, described Wike’s attack as “most unfortunate and totally uncalled for”.

In a statement titled, ‘Obaseki to Wike: PDP is not your personal property, Edo cannot be procured’, he described the Rivers State governor as a bully.

“No one is against his desire to run for president, however, his ambition should not be embarked on in such a way that it would cause disruption at different levels, such as the PDP Governors’ Forum as well as different chapters of the party across the country.

“It clearly amounts to delusion of grandeur, for any one man to nurse the idea that he owns or has more stake in the PDP and everyone should pander to him”.

Wike on Monday fired back, describing Obaseki as an ingrate who refused to be grateful to the party and the people who supported him to be re-elected when he left the APC.

He also apologised to Oshiomhole, whom he said had initially warned them about accepting Governor Obaseki into the PDP fold but they failed to listen to him.

“If you check the DNA of Obaseki, what you will see in that DNA is betrayal, serial betrayal, and ungratefulness. Let me stand today to apologise to Adams Oshiomhole who has been vindicated by telling us that we will see the true colour, the insincerity, the ungratefulness of Governor Obaseki.

“We have voted for PDP since 1999 till now; ask Governor Obaseki if he has done anything for PDP (or) voted for PDP. The only election he voted was his own election – where we gave him an umbrella.”

When contacted, an aide of one of the governors who spoke on condition of anonymity said the PDP governors are already speaking with the two South-South political leaders.

“I am aware that the PDP governors have already intervened. Hopefully, the two (Wike and Obaseki) who are both from the South-South will allow reason to prevail and stop the unnecessary brickbats”.

When also contacted, a member of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) said the party leadership led by Senator Iyorchia Ayu is already on top of it.

“The party leadership is on top of it. I can assure you that the outcome will be productive and the matter won’t go beyond this level”, he said.

https://independent.ng/pdp-govs-party-leadership-wade-into-wike-obaseki-rift/

