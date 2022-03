I’m pleased to inform the Youths of Nigeria that the PDP NEC has approved 50% reduction in fees for Nomination Forms for young people aged 25-30 seeking to run for various political offices in the 2023 general elections on the platform of the PDP

The time to Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria is now!!!

https://twitter.com/OfficialDeboO/status/1504229343605796864?t=M-ueqbcB9O5-aAP99IJwYw&s=19

