Osun 2022 Guber Election:

Presentation of Certificate of Return-

The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the PDP has presented Certificate of Return to the winner of the party’s 2022 Osun Guber Election Primaries, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The presentation took place at the NEC Hall of the party’s national secretariat, Wadata plaza, Abuja.

See live pictures here Below:

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...