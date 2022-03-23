PDP’s Obinna Ogba Declares For Governor Of Ebonyi State

Biography of Dis. Sen. Obinna Ogba

Joseph Obinna Ogba (born 1961 in Ebonyi State, Nigeria) is a Nigerian politician. He is the senator representing Ebonyi Central senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate. He is a member of the 8th National Assembly in Nigeria and also senator-elect in the 9th republic of the National Assembly.

Personal life and education

Joseph Ogba was born in 1961 in Nkalagu, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Nigeria. He was raised in Ishielu briefly. Ogba attended Command Secondary School in Nkalagu where he received his General Certificate of Education in 1975. He then attended Federal Polytechnic, Oko where he obtained a Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication.

He is happily married to Dr. Mrs. Francisca N. Ogba and they have 5 lovely children.

Career

Ogba started his career in the Nigerian Police Force in 1980 Due to his love for sport, football especially he became a referee in the Nigerian Football Referee Association in 1986. In 1995, he was appointed Chairman of Nigeria Football Referee Council (Anambra State Chapter) and served in that position till 1997. In 1997, he was appointed a member of Federal Government Delegation to United States on Image Building.

Political career

In 1998, he went into politics and was elected Chairman of Ishielu local government in Ebonyi State. Subsequently he was appointed Chairman of Chairmen (ALGON) in Ebonyi State. Due to his experience in football, he was appointed Chairman, Ebonyi Angels Football Club in 1999 up till 2002.

While still serving as Chairman of Ebonyi Angels, he was appointed Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Ebonyi State in 2002. In 2003, after serving as commissioner he was appointed the Chairman of Football Association in Ebonyi State. In 2006, he was the Chairman of the marketing and sponsor committee of Nigeria Football Federation.

During the 2015 general elections in Nigeria, Ogba contested for the senate and was elected to represent Ebonyi Central senatorial district. He was appointed Chairman committee on sports in the Nigerian senate. In 2019, he was re-elected into the Nigerian senate for a second term.

Bill Sponsored

1. A bill for an Act to repeal the Nigerian Football association Act N110 LFN 2004 and enact the Nigerian Football federation and other matters connected therewith, 2007.

2. A bill for an Act to amend National Lottery Act 2006. Rejected by Mr. President but passed into law by the veto power of the senate.

3. A bill for an Act to establish National Youth Agency .

4. A bill for an Act to ensure full integration of Persons Living with Disability (PLWD) into the society. Waiting for Mr. President assent.

5. A bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of Federal Sports University of Nigeria.

6. A bill for an Act to provide for the National Sports Commission.

7. A bill for an Act to repeal the Nigerian Football Association Act CAP N110FN2004 and enact the Nigerian Football Federation and for other matters, 2007.

Motions Moved

1. Motion seeking the restoration of peace and order in Amagu Community in Ikwo LGA of Ebonyi and Adadama community in Abi LGA of Cross River state.

2. Motion drawing the attention of the federal government to the exclusion of Southeast region in key national appointments.

3. Motion drawing the attention of the federal government to the deplorable state of National stadium, Sutulere, Lagos State.

4. Motion drawing the attention of the federal government to the incessant killings and security challenges in Ebonyi state.

5. Motion drawing the attention of the federal government to ensure an improved welfare packages for the Nigerian Police Force.

