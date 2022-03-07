Pete Edochie Celebrates His 75th Birthday

Happy Birthday Ebube Dike

Chief Pete Edochie, MON (born March 7, 1947) is a Nigerian actor. Edochie is considered one of Africa’s most talented actors, being honored with an Industry Merit Award by Africa Magic and Lifetime Achievement by Africa Film Academy Although a seasoned administrator and broadcaster.

He came into prominence in the 1980s when he played the lead role of Okonkwo in an NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s all-time best selling novel, Things Fall Apart. Edochie descends from the Igbo people of Nigeria and is a Catholic. In 2003, he was honored as a Member of the Order of the Niger by President Olusegun Obasanjo.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pete_Edochie

