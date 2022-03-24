Peter Obi Declares Intention To Contest For 2023 Presidential Election (Video)

The former governor of Anambra state has officially thrown his hat into race for president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

He made the declaration today before the council of traditional rulers and other dignitaries at Awka Anambra state.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FlgFXtvF4N0

