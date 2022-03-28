Photos From Nigerian Idol Season 7 Live Show (Week 2)

After several weeks of audition, the search for the next music star at the Nigerian Idol Season 7 with 12 contestants took turn to impressive the judges and the audience.

Popular smartphone brand TECNO has made a comeback this year to partner with Nigerian Idol in giving young and talented Nigerians a platform to showcase their talent.

The winner for this year’s Nigerian Idol will be walking home with a 100 Million naira worth of prizes including an SUV, a recording deal with a top label, and a trip to Dubai.

TECNO also is sure to up the stakes of the show with interesting activities and rewards for both the contestants and viewers.

Below are pictures from the show.

