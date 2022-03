The vice president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo paid a courtesy visit to the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM. Dr. Emmanuel E. Sideso Abe1 (OON,JP) in Effurun last weekend.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, The President Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Olumide Akpata & The Executive Chairman Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr. Ramson Onoyake.

