Photos From TECNO International Women’s Day 2022 Event

As a brand that celebrates women achievements and recognizes the positive impact the female gender have contributed to our society, TECNO has put together an interactive session with top leading women professionals with the theme “breaking implicit beliefs in our society.

This event was organized in partnership with Amstel Malta to commensurate the International Women’s day 2022 and also an avenue for the women to share their experiences on ” breaking implicit beliefs in our society”

Speaking at the event is Kuda Marketing Manager Tosin Oyetade, Media Strategist entrepreneur Ifedayo Agoro and a host of others.

Below are some of the beautiful faces at the event.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...